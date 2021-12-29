Advertisement

Gas prices down slightly in Kansas as end of the year nears

Prices in Topeka ranged from $2..80 to $2.99 per gallon Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com
Gas prices in Topeka ranged from $2..80 to $2.99 per gallon Wednesday morning, according to...
Gas prices in Topeka ranged from $2..80 to $2.99 per gallon Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are down slightly over this time a week ago in Kansas, according to AAA.

Heading into the final days of 2021, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday in Kansas was $2.96, down a couple of pennies from the $2.98 of a week ago and seven cents lower than the $3.03 from a month ago.

Last year at this time, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.01 per gallon, AAA says.

Nationally, gas prices Wednesday were down an average of a penny over a week ago, dropping to $3.28 per gallon from $3.29 per gallon, and were 11 cents lower than a month ago, when a gallon of unleaded cost $3.39 per gallon.

A year ago, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.25 per gallon, which was $1.03 lower than Wednesday’s price, according to AAA.

In Topeka, gas prices ranged from $2.80 to $2.99 per gallon on Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

Among the cheapest places to buy gas in Topeka on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com were: Larry’s Shortstop, 3834 S.W. Topeka Blvd., where a gallon of unleaded fuel was going for $2.80; and at Max’s Amoco station, 1301 S.W. Gage, and Murphy Express, 1531 S.W. Wanamaker, both of which were selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired on a 3-2 vote at Monday night's city commission...
Hiawatha police chief out following Monday night city council vote

Latest News

Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka, became the city's fourth pedestrian to be killed so...
Four pedestrians have lost their lives so far in 2021 in Topeka
Patrick Sheldon was named the new Hiawatha fire chief at Monday night's city commission...
Sheldon named new Hiawatha fire chief after commission action
After a series of delays brought about by supply-chain issues, homeless men are finally being...
Emporia Rescue Mission begins housing men at new location
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway