Gas prices down slightly in Kansas as end of the year nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are down slightly over this time a week ago in Kansas, according to AAA.

Heading into the final days of 2021, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday in Kansas was $2.96, down a couple of pennies from the $2.98 of a week ago and seven cents lower than the $3.03 from a month ago.

Last year at this time, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.01 per gallon, AAA says.

Nationally, gas prices Wednesday were down an average of a penny over a week ago, dropping to $3.28 per gallon from $3.29 per gallon, and were 11 cents lower than a month ago, when a gallon of unleaded cost $3.39 per gallon.

A year ago, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.25 per gallon, which was $1.03 lower than Wednesday’s price, according to AAA.

In Topeka, gas prices ranged from $2.80 to $2.99 per gallon on Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

Among the cheapest places to buy gas in Topeka on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com were: Larry’s Shortstop, 3834 S.W. Topeka Blvd., where a gallon of unleaded fuel was going for $2.80; and at Max’s Amoco station, 1301 S.W. Gage, and Murphy Express, 1531 S.W. Wanamaker, both of which were selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.