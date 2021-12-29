Advertisement

Garden City man arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession after Christmas Eve traffic stop

Marcos Arteaga-Juarez
Marcos Arteaga-Juarez(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Christmas Eve traffic stop in Osage Co. resulted in the arrest of the driver after cocaine and marijuana were found in his car.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car near milepost 162 on I-35 for a traffic violation. During the stop, a K9 was used to search the car and illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Marcos A. Arteaga-Juarez, 32, of Garden City, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arteaga-Juarez was booked into the Osage Co. Jail.

