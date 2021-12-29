Advertisement

Four pedestrians have lost their lives so far in 2021 in Topeka

Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka, became the city's fourth pedestrian to be killed so far in 2021 in the capital city when he died after being struck by several vehicles early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore, according to WIBW records.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has seen four pedestrian fatalities so far in 2021, according to WIBW records.

The latest pedestrian fatality occurred around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore, when police said a man died after being struck by a passing vehicle, then was struck by several additional vehicles.

Police identified the fatality victim as Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka.

Police Lt. Edward Stanley said Tuesday night that Colby Rajewski, 18, of Topeka, the driver of the vehicle that struck McFeeters, turned himself into the Law Enforcement Center in connection with the incident.

Stanley said as a result of the investigation into the incident, Rajewski was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm.

According to WIBW records, the other three pedestrian fatalities so far this year in Topeka occurred on an interstate highway, at a railroad crossing and on a city street.

• The first fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 10:52 p.m. April 8 on S.W. Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit in west Topeka. Authorities said Ellen Keo, 28, was killed in the incident, which occurred on eastbound I-70 just east of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

• The second fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. April 26 when a 55-year-old man was struck by a train at 153 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Additional information on that incident wasn’t available.

• The third fatal pedestrian collision was reported at 5:36 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 900 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue. Police officials identified the victim as Gretchen Cabrera, 42.

No fatal pedestrian collisions have been reported so far in 2021 outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

