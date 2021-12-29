Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff as Kansas hits another somber COVID-19 milestone

FILE - The flag flies at half-staff on the town green in Lebanon, Conn. July, 20, 2016.
FILE - The flag flies at half-staff on the town green in Lebanon, Conn. July, 20, 2016. A Connecticut appeals court ruled Friday that a local historical society cannot try to impose its conservation rules on a congregational church that dates back to 1700 and is located on the celebrated Lebanon Town Green. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)(Pat Eaton-Robb | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas passes another somber COVID-19 milestone, the Governor has directed flags be flown at half-staff to honor those who have died from the virus.

In honor of the over 7,000 Kansans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says flags should be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately until sundown Friday, Dec. 31.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Flags should be flown half-staff from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.

To find a vaccine near you, click HERE.

