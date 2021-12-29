Flags to be flown at half-staff as Kansas hits another somber COVID-19 milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas passes another somber COVID-19 milestone, the Governor has directed flags be flown at half-staff to honor those who have died from the virus.

In honor of the over 7,000 Kansans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says flags should be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately until sundown Friday, Dec. 31.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Flags should be flown half-staff from Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.

To find a vaccine near you, click HERE.

