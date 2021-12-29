Emporia Rescue Mission begins housing men at new location

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a series of delays brought about by supply-chain issues, homeless men are finally being housed in the Emporia Rescue Mission’s new location, according to KVOE Radio.

The mission purchased the former Amend Girl Scout Center at 1236 E. 12th St. in Emporia about a year ago, with plans to begin moving into the renovated facility in the summer.

However, mission director Lee Alderman told KVOE this week that the move had been delayed largely by supply chain issues earlier this year.

In addition to providing shelter for its guests, the Emporia Rescue Mission is offering a career center at its new location, with help from former KansasWorks staffer Richard Snook.

Guest also can take financial classes from local attorney Jay VanderVelde.

The new facility has been completely remodeled over the past year, Alderman said, and can house 20 men.

The current number of guests is 12 men, KVOE said, though that number may jump with winter weather expected this coming weekend.

Alderman says the Emporia Rescue Mission could use donations of work clothing including coats, boots and gloves.

Meanwhile, the former Emporia Rescue Mission home at 1119 Merchant is being vacated and could be gone within the next two to three months.

Kwik Shop has been looking to reconfigure its convenience store for several years and KVOE says the store could bulldoze the old space early next year.

For more information on the Emporia Rescue Mission, call Alderman at 620-794-2977.

