Advertisement

Conference opener postponed for Shocker men’s basketball

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Release from WSU Athletics (GoShockers.com)

The American Athletic Conference has postponed Wednesday evening’s men’s basketball matchup between Wichita State and East Carolina due to health and safety protocols within the ECU program. The Shockers arrived in Greenville, N.C. on Tuesday evening and took part in a Wednesday afternoon shoot around at Minges Coliseum. 

We have been in communication with ECU and the conference office throughout the day. We hate that these types of postponements continue to be a reality, but if we’re to push forward with an athletic season in the midst of a pandemic, we’re going to face challenges like this,” Director of Athletics Darron Boatright said. “We will work with ECU and the conference to find a makeup date that makes sense for both parties.” Wichita State (9-3) will instead open its American Athletic Conference season at home against Memphis on New Year’s Day (11 a.m. CT, CBS).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

Latest News

Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) gets away form West Virginia safety Saint McLeod during...
Topeka’s Ky Thomas named Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis...
Kelce, Butker among Chiefs welcomed back from COVID-19/Reserve list
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Jayhawks find Saturday basketball opponent after COVID postponement
FILE - Kansas State's Selton Miguel (2) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
K-State cancels basketball game against North Florida due to COVID