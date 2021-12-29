Brown Co. residents report COVID-19 vaccine scam survey

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Brown County have reported a scam circulating the area which claims to be conducting a survey on COVID-19 vaccines.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says residents have reported they received phone calls from someone who claims to be from the Information Centers for COVID Compliance.

Callers from the Center, which does not exist, have informed residents they are taking a survey to see if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, what vaccination was taken, when the vaccines were taken, any side effects experienced and comments or concerns.

Sheriff Merchant said the Caller ID shows Unavailable or Scam.

When asked if residents have concerns or comments, Merchant said one person state they engaged in a lengthy conversation with the scammer.

“We are informing people if they receive such a call, to hang up immediately,” said the Sheriff. “These callers are not credible.”

Merchant continued that no reputable agency will contact a resident about their COVID-19 vaccines or concerns.

“Once again, we are advising that you immediately hang up if you receive a call such as this,” he said.

If residents feel they have been made a victim of a scam, they should contact their local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.