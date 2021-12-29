Apple drop returns to bring in the new year in the Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Little Apple will once again drop the apple in Aggieville at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Aggieville businesses are planning a day of activities for all ages.

Children can listen to members of K-State’s rowing team reading children’s books at The Dusty Bookshelf from 2 to 4 pm…while a balloon artist will help kids celebrate the New Year’s at Bluestem Bistro from 4:00 to 5:00 pm..

Goolsby’s will also offer discounted rates for kids to play games during the afternoon.

Late night festivities include a juggler and magician, as well as a finale performance by fire-eating performer, Martika, in the heart of Aggieville, before the Apple drops at midnight.

“It’s going to be able to hang right out over the intersection of 12th and Moro. The idea behind that was that’s kind of the hub for Aggieville.” Aggieville Business Association Director, Dennis Cook says.

Parking in Aggieville will remain open until 11:30 pm, when the streets will be closed, until after the apple drop, approximately 12:05 am. No vehicles will be allowed in or out of the Moro Street area of the Aggieville business district during that time.

