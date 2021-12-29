Advertisement

Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (Gray News/WTVM) - Deputies in Russell County, Alabama, say the mother of a 5-year-old girl who went missing and was later found dead earlier this month faces several murder charges.

WTVM reports it was announced in a news conference Wednesday that Kamarie Holland’s mother, Kristy Siple, also known as Kristy Hoskins, was arrested Tuesday on three felony murder charges and one count of human trafficking. The charges include murder during the course of kidnapping, murder during the course of rape, and murder during the course of sodomy.

Siple appeared in court Wednesday morning and will be held in jail without bond.

Jeremy Williams will also have additional charges in the coming days. The following charges will be added onto his existing capital murder charge: capital murder during the course of kidnapping, capital murder during the course of rape, and capital murder during the course of sodomy.

Williams is also expected to be charged with the production of child pornography.

At this time, Williams is being held with no bond at the Russell County Jail. His current charge is for the murder of a person less than 14 years old.

According to authorities, Kamarie Holland was abducted by Williams in the early hours of Dec. 13. Her body was later found in an old abandoned home where Williams previously lived. Kamarie died from asphyxiation and there was evidence of sexual abuse.

A second gag order was also issued in this case.

Sheriff Heath Taylor said, in an earlier press conference, that her mother knew her daughter’s accused killer but not in a romantic way. He also said Williams is a known drug dealer.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon asks that anyone with information on this case should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

