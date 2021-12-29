Advertisement

8 Court of Appeals Judge hopefuls to meet Nominating Commission Wednesday

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight Court of Appeals judge hopefuls will get the chance to leave an impression on the Nominating Commission as they are interviewed in Wichita on Wednesday.

Kansas Courts says the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to interview eight applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy which will be created by the retirement of Judge Michael Buser.

Interviews will be held in a meeting room at 9 a.m. at the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St. The Commission will convene at 8:45 a.m.

The interview schedule is as follows:

  • 8:45 am
    • Meeting Convenes
  • 9:00 am
    • Rachel Pickering
  • 9:30 am
    • Kristen Wheeler
  • 10:00 am
    • Randall Hodgkinson
  • 10:30 am
    • Break/Exec. Session
  • 11:00 am
    • John Carpinelli
  • 11:30 am
    • Russell Keller
  • 12:00 pm
    • Lunch break for Commission [Exec. Session]
  • 1:30 pm
    • Natalie Chalmers
  • 2:00 pm
    • David Rempel
  • 2:30 pm
    • Angela Coble
  • 3:00 pm
    • Break/Exec. Session
  • 3:30 pm
    • Reconvene for deliberations/voting
  • 4:00 pm
    • Adjourn

The Commission is required to conduct its work in accordance with the Kansas Open Meetings Act and Executive Order 18-08.

The Court said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-47 on June 15, 2020, to establish the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. Under state law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission reviews each applicant’s background and qualifications, conducts interviews and then submits three nominees’ names for the Governor to consider.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

Latest News

12th and Moro in Aggieville in Manhattan, KS
Apple drop returns to bring in the new year in the Little Apple
Apple drop is back to bring in the new year in the Little Apple
Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla speaks with 13's Melissa Brunner on Eye on Northeast Kansas.
Mayor-elect Padilla talks priorities, reveals Fire Chief will retire
Craig Duke, Topeka Fire Chief
Topeka Fire Chief announces retirement plans
FILE
Brown Co. residents report COVID-19 vaccine scam survey