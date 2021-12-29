8 Court of Appeals Judge hopefuls to meet Nominating Commission Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight Court of Appeals judge hopefuls will get the chance to leave an impression on the Nominating Commission as they are interviewed in Wichita on Wednesday.

Kansas Courts says the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to interview eight applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy which will be created by the retirement of Judge Michael Buser.

Interviews will be held in a meeting room at 9 a.m. at the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St. The Commission will convene at 8:45 a.m.

The interview schedule is as follows:

8:45 am Meeting Convenes

9:00 am Rachel Pickering

9:30 am Kristen Wheeler

10:00 am Randall Hodgkinson

10:30 am Break/Exec. Session

11:00 am John Carpinelli

11:30 am Russell Keller

12:00 pm Lunch break for Commission [Exec. Session]

1:30 pm Natalie Chalmers

2:00 pm David Rempel

2:30 pm Angela Coble

3:00 pm Break/Exec. Session

3:30 pm Reconvene for deliberations/voting

4:00 pm Adjourn



The Commission is required to conduct its work in accordance with the Kansas Open Meetings Act and Executive Order 18-08.

The Court said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-47 on June 15, 2020, to establish the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. Under state law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission reviews each applicant’s background and qualifications, conducts interviews and then submits three nominees’ names for the Governor to consider.

