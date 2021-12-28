Advertisement

Work to begin soon on new KTA building

KTA working on new building at the intersection of Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work may begin soon on a new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in Topeka.

KTA says a newly-erected fence around the property at the intersection of Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave. was put up to prepare for on-site work.

The project is a new administration building, to house engineering, legal, and customer service personnel; as well as providing space for meetings and employee training. The agency says they have been focused on pre-construction work since their groundbreaking in June.

KTA says construction is expected to be done by the end of 2022.

