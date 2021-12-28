Work to begin soon on new KTA building
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work may begin soon on a new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in Topeka.
KTA says a newly-erected fence around the property at the intersection of Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave. was put up to prepare for on-site work.
The project is a new administration building, to house engineering, legal, and customer service personnel; as well as providing space for meetings and employee training. The agency says they have been focused on pre-construction work since their groundbreaking in June.
KTA says construction is expected to be done by the end of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.