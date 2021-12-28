With demand for COVID-19 tests on the rise, Shawnee Co. providers feel the crunch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a weekend of holiday gatherings and many more to come with New Year’s this weekend, many Kansans headed out Monday to get a COVID-19 test.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) told 13 NEWS 1,963 tests had been performed at their sites Monday.

That’s up from the highest number of tests performed any day last week at, 1,973.

“Right now, I’ve been around people and if I have it I want them to know as soon as possible,” said Barbara Moore, a Topeka resident who got a test at the KDHE testing site at Hummer Sports Park Monday.

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said with recent holiday gatherings, this is the time to take a test.

“There is an opportunity for a lot of spread from one person to the next and symptoms developing over the last few days,” she said.

The pressure is already on for testing sites in the area.

Fellowship Hi-Crest Church is one community site.

The church’s Servant Pastor, Jonathan Sublet said he’s been with a demand for rapid testing faster than the rate the state can provide them to him.

“We said, we’re going to take money away from other areas of our operating budget and we’re gonna start purchasing tests on the internet,” he explaine.

“We finally got our first shipment in from the state and we saw those quickly leave and then as a part of that we said we’re gonna keep buying tests to supplement what the state gives us.”

Sublet said initially, his team tried purchasing what they could in pharmacies but those stores were frequently out of stock.

He said online ordering has a limit on the amount purchasers can buy.

He said meeting the community’s needs comes with sacrifice.

“In a case like ours at a small church with a small budget, there’s only so much we can do so to continue to direct money towards this,” he said.

“This means that there’s ways that we were gonna help the community in other ways that we have to pull back.”

However, he said it’s worth the work to help people in need.

“You start where you’re at, you use what you have you do what you can for as long as you can.”

Dr. Locke said those who wish to test should get tested three to five days following initial exposure.

Symptomatic people should get tested right away.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.