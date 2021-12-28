Advertisement

Washburn University COVID protocols to remain amid Omicron surge

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The omicron variant and the increase of COVID cases have led many universities to rethink their spring semester.

Washburn University President Jerry Farley says as of now, there are no changes to how the university will conduct spring classes.

He says the university has worked with KDHE to provide the safest environment for students and staff.

Several testing sites are available around campus.

Masks will continue to be required in university buildings.

Doctor Farley says he’s proud of the students for complying with the requirements..

“Students are custom to it, students have done a great job,” said Dr. Farley. “I know we haven’t sent anyone to the hospital from the campus, so we feel pretty good about that protocol (masking) and we’re going to continue to do that until something else happens.”

He says the university will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to its policies as needed.

