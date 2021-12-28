Tuesday forecast: Mild today despite a cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be another mild day but be ready for a taste of winter tonight through Wednesday night before more moderating temperatures return for Thursday afternoon into Friday. This is all before the coldest airmass of the season arrives this weekend to begin the New Year.

All eyes are on a storm system this weekend but because this is several days out specifics are still unknown both in the timing and how much precipitation we will get. Model trends are for a couple inches of snow and some minor ice possible IF precipitation begins Friday night. There’s a chance precipitation won’t begin until Saturday morning which by that time the temperatures from surface to cloud level will be below freezing so it’ll be all snow by that time.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early with light rain mainly east of HWY 75 before 9am otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s in north-central KS with low-mid 60s. along and south of I-70. Temperatures will start to cool down behind a cold front after 1pm. Most spots will be in the 30s and 40s by 5pm. Winds S/NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph. Wind chills in the upper single digits to upper teens.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Some flurries are possible mainly north of I-70. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs in the low-mid 30s north (along HWY 36) with mid-upper 30s south of I-70. Wind chills in the 20s to low 30s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

After another cold night for Wednesday night but with lighter winds so wind chills may be similar to tonight with slightly colder temperatures, highs rebound back in the 40s on Thursday. Friday will be warmer with highs in the 50s.

Be ready for winter this weekend to begin the New Year with snow likely on Saturday (uncertainty on how much). Uncertainty on precipitation chances Friday night and Saturday night so this will be fine-tuned through the week. Temperatures will be dropping through the day Saturday so even though the 8 day shows 27° both days, Sunday will be warmer. Wind chills are expected to range anywhere from -5 to -15 Saturday night into Sunday morning. Also keep in mind depending how much snow accumulates Saturday will depend how warm it will get Sunday through early next week. More snow equals cooler than what it would be if there was less snow.

Taking Action:

Fire Danger is elevated out toward central KS, outdoor burning should be avoided.

There may be some flurries tomorrow but impacts will be minimal. The higher impacts will be the cold temperatures where wind chills could be in the single digits and teens both tonight and tomorrow night and stuck in the 20s possible low 30s tomorrow during the day.

Get ready for winter this weekend: High confidence of our coldest temperatures of the season so far but also prepare for the possibility of our first snow of the season. DO NOT expect specific details like snowfall totals until Thursday at the earliest. Even if we do give any, it’s what the raw computer model is indicating, not our official forecast. There also remains uncertainty on the timing and if any precipitation will be impacting the roads Friday night if you’re going to be out for New Year’s Eve festivities so keep checking back through the week for those updates especially if this will have an impact on your plans.



