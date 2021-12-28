Advertisement

Trash services are swamped after the holidays

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash pickup services are swamped this week after Christmas and trash bins are filled to the brim with wrapping paper, ribbons and tissue paper.

13 NEWS is On Your Side to make sure you break down any boxes you have in your dumpster, leave the packaging for that new big-screen TV, or other high-ticket items thieves can notice, and potentially target your home.

During the holidays, also be sure to check with your trash services for pick-up times. Schedules could alter due to the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

To go to the Shawnee Co. Solid Waste services, click here.

