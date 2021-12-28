Topeka Subaru dealership driving up funds for Meals on Wheels

According to a release from Midland Care, the organization that manages the local Meals on Wheels program are participating in the Subaru Share the Love Event.

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas partnered with Briggs Subaru of Topeka to give and support the Meals on Wheels program. For every new Subaru purchased of leased, the Share the Love campaign will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of charity.

Briggs Subaru of Topeka will also donate $50 for each new Subaru purchased or leased.

According to a release from Midland Care, the organization that manages the local Meals on Wheels program, any participating Meals on Wheels America Members, which includes Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, will receive a portion of the donated money raised by Subaru in their state.

The campaign ends on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Meals on Wheels America is an organization that supports community-based programs across the nation deliver nutritious meals to seniors, along with checking on each individual and visiting with them.

“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 14th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”

The news release also said over the past 13 years, more than $200 million has been donated by Subaru of America and participating retailers.

