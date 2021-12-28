Topeka Metro says no bus service to be offered on New Year’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City bus service won’t be offered on New Year’s Day this coming Saturday, officials announced Tuesday morning.

Additionally, buses will operate using the Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve this coming Friday.

That means service will begin at 8:15 a.m. Friday with buses departing from Quincy Street Station, 820 S.E. Quincy St. in downtown.

The last outgoing departure from the station is 5:15 p.m. Friday.

For more information, check Topeka Metro’s website for the December 31st schedule. The link is accessible here.

A link will also be posted on Topeka Metro’s social media sites Facebook and Twitter.

