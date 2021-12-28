Stormont Vail nurse helps trapped couple

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Danielle Renner got into the medical field a little late in life and has now been at Stormont Vail for five years.

“I do cardiovasculars ultrasound and I specialize in cardiac so we just scan people’s hearts just like we do with babies, we rub some gel on their chest and take pictures. We are also included in surgeries and outpatient procedures,” said Renner.

On October 13th, it was just a normal day on the job when all of a sudden Danielle found herself in a situation where she had to quickly think on her feet.

“The power went out and I had just finished my patient early and decided I would go to the basement and get some linen and so I jumped in the elevator with a cart and when the power went out, I was on the elevator, it was pitch black”

She soon found out she was not the only person trapped inside the elevators.

“Immediately I heard some patients on the elevator next to me, panicking which honestly kind of helped me keep my cool. So I started talking to them and telling them that it would be okay and I called my boss and tried to comfort them as much I could, letting them know help was on the way.”

After 40 minutes of sitting in a pitch-black elevator, help arrived and they approached Danielle first, but she asked them to please help the patients in the other elevator first.

“The gentlemen on the other elevator had been experiencing some shortness of breath and you could tell they were just really scared,” Renner said.

Once everyone was out of the elevator, the couple finally got to meet the voice on the other side.

“It was kind of cool because we were in there for a while and it was cool to meet them, they are the cutest elderly couple and they were doing okay,” she said.

