Shawnee Co. DA: Focus remains on shrinking case backlog caused by early pandemic suspensions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s lead prosecutor says he’s focused on catching up with the county’s case backlog heading into 2022.

13 NEWS caught up with Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay on Monday’s Eye On Northeast Kansas. Kagay told 13 NEWS his office has made good progress on the backlog of cases resulting from court suspensions issued early in the pandemic.

He says delays are a common occurrence in trials, even before the pandemic, and that he understands the frustration for everyone involved. But, Kagay says his office is working to get results as quickly as possible.

“If we’re not moving forward with a case, if the court isn’t able to accommodate within their schedule, then victims aren’t getting their justice and defendants aren’t getting their due process,” Kagay said. “We’ve been very busy trying cases, and it’s my hope we’ll be able to continue that going into ‘22.”

Kagay says his office has tried as many cases as they usually fit into a full year, since jury trials resumed in May.

