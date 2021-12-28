Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA: Focus remains on shrinking case backlog caused by early pandemic suspensions

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s lead prosecutor says he’s focused on catching up with the county’s case backlog heading into 2022.

13 NEWS caught up with Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay on Monday’s Eye On Northeast Kansas. Kagay told 13 NEWS his office has made good progress on the backlog of cases resulting from court suspensions issued early in the pandemic.

He says delays are a common occurrence in trials, even before the pandemic, and that he understands the frustration for everyone involved. But, Kagay says his office is working to get results as quickly as possible.

“If we’re not moving forward with a case, if the court isn’t able to accommodate within their schedule, then victims aren’t getting their justice and defendants aren’t getting their due process,” Kagay said. “We’ve been very busy trying cases, and it’s my hope we’ll be able to continue that going into ‘22.”

Kagay says his office has tried as many cases as they usually fit into a full year, since jury trials resumed in May.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary

Latest News

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Autopsy: Death of Black Kansas teen in custody was homicide
Post-Christmas Monday brings surge in COVID testing
Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus
Cherokee Co. man sentenced to life for double murder
Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and...
Holiday shopping comes with holiday returns