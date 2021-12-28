Advertisement

Semi and car collide Monday afternoon on Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a car and semitrailer collided late Monday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka.

The collision was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70-Interstate 470 split, just east of the turnpike’s East Topeka toll plaza in Shawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Hyundai passenger car was traveling west on I-70 when a 2020 International semitrailer attempted to turn left to take I-470 south toward Wichita. The patrol said the semitrailer then ran into the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, Neema Wairmu Githaiga, 34, of Des Moines, Iowa, was reported to have suffered a minor injury in the collision. There was no record of Githaiga being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The Hyundai had to be towed from the scene.

The patrol said Githaiga, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semitrailer, Roosevelt Rambo, 54, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Rambo, who also was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

