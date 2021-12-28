Second victim identified in double homicide days before Christmas

ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The second victim of a double homicide that ended with three people dead days before Christmas has been identified.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Elk Co. Sheriff’s Office have identified the second victim in the double homicide which happened in Longton on Dec. 23.

The second victim has been identified as Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton. Dewayne L. Smith, 55, of Longton, was originally identified as the first victim.

While the suspect, Lyle Miller, 41, of Longton, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the same day, KBI said it will continue the investigation.

The pair were found dead after reports of a shooting came in just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 23. Upon arrival, Miller ran from the home with the victims to a different, nearby home where a 5-hour standoff ensued. The standoff ended when a KBI robot was sent into the house and found Miller dead in the attic.

