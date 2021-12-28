Advertisement

Second victim identified in double homicide days before Christmas

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The second victim of a double homicide that ended with three people dead days before Christmas has been identified.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Elk Co. Sheriff’s Office have identified the second victim in the double homicide which happened in Longton on Dec. 23.

The second victim has been identified as Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton. Dewayne L. Smith, 55, of Longton, was originally identified as the first victim.

While the suspect, Lyle Miller, 41, of Longton, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the same day, KBI said it will continue the investigation.

The pair were found dead after reports of a shooting came in just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 23. Upon arrival, Miller ran from the home with the victims to a different, nearby home where a 5-hour standoff ensued. The standoff ended when a KBI robot was sent into the house and found Miller dead in the attic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary
One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday in central Topeka
(File)
Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail
Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections Dec. 26, 2021...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle
Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose...
Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers

Latest News

FILE
Missouri DHSS: More than half of sewershed samples show presence of omicron
A plumbing business on Monday was listed as the victim of criminal damage to property and theft...
Manhattan business reports $2,500 loss in catalytic converter theft
Ashton Cleveland, 23
Missouri man charged with felony after fleeing home where young child was killed by gunfire
FILE - Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
Junction City man behind bars after brief Morris Co. police chase