SCHD awaits KDHE guidance on possibility of shorter isolation, quarantine periods

The Shawnee County Health Department says as it awaits a decision from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, isolation and quarantine guidelines have not changed yet. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation and quarantine period on Monday, Dec. 27, to shorter time frames.

At this time, SCHD said isolation and quarantine periods have not changed. If a resident tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, they are required to stay home for a minimum of 10 days and will be released from isolation after they are fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medication.

If a resident is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, SCHD said they should quarantine for 10 days if they do not take a test and do not live in the same home as the positive person. However, if a PCR test is taken on day 6 of quarantine with a negative result, the resident can be released from quarantine on day 7. The same rules apply to those who live in the same household as someone who tests positive.

SCHD clarified for those who do not live in the same home as the person who exposed them to the virus, the quarantine period begins after the last known exposure to the positive case. For those who do live in the same home, quarantine periods begin after the positive case in the home is removed from their isolation period.

SCHD said those who are fully vaccinated or have had a positive infection within the past six months are not required to quarantine. However, they are still required to isolate if they do fall ill with the virus.

For questions about COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., call the COVID-19 Hotline at 785-251-4949.

