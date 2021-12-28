Advertisement

Santa Fe Trail’s Brett Schwartz commits to Nebraska

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - His success in high school.

“For him to do something like that, coming from small town USA is amazing.” Anna Schwartz, Brett Schwartz’s mother, said.

Has brought him to the next level.

“It just feels like home.” Brett Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail track athlete, said.

Brett Schwartz’s dream became a reality when he signed on the dotted line to join the Nebraska track team.

“It feels like a dream,” Brett Schwartz said. “It was just a great environment. I liked all the people there, all the throwers, the coach, um, even the head track coach. I felt like it’d be the best choice to go there.”

His path to the Cornhuskers started on a chance meeting with Olympic thrower Kord Ferguson.

Brad Schwartz with Olympic athlete Kord Ferguson.
Brad Schwartz with Olympic athlete Kord Ferguson.(Brad Schwartz)

“He mentioned something about if he was a high school athlete at this time he would pick Nebraska as his future throwing school.” Brad Schwartz, Brett Schwartz’s father, said.

The new coaching staff in Lincoln rolled out the red carpet for Brett. A two day visit was all the two time discus state champion needed to find his new home.

“It all happened so fast.” Brett Schwartz said.

“I think he kind of had a good feeling before he even went up there,” Anna Schwartz said. “And whenever we did go up there, they just really made us feel at home.”

“I just fell in love with it,” Brett Schwartz said. “I like everything about it. The facilities, the throwers, the, just everything.”

Brett wears the red Nebraska N with pride knowing the Chargers logo is represented as well.

“It feels like I’d still be representing Santa Fe Trail going to Nebraska, and I’d definitely be representing Nebraska,” Brett Schwartz said. “But Santa Fe Trail will always kind of stay with me. It’ll be my like home base.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas

Latest News

Santa Fe Trail's Brett Schwartz commits to Nebraska
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
KU’s Big 12 opener against TCU postponed
Charlotte Hornets' Xavier Sneed poses for a picture during media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in...
Former Wildcat Xavier Sneed signs with Memphis Grizzlies
Allen Fieldhouse (Source: University of Kansas)
KU finds replacement for cancelled Harvard game