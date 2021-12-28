Santa Fe Trail’s Brett Schwartz commits to Nebraska

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - His success in high school.

“For him to do something like that, coming from small town USA is amazing.” Anna Schwartz, Brett Schwartz’s mother, said.

Has brought him to the next level.

“It just feels like home.” Brett Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail track athlete, said.

Brett Schwartz’s dream became a reality when he signed on the dotted line to join the Nebraska track team.

“It feels like a dream,” Brett Schwartz said. “It was just a great environment. I liked all the people there, all the throwers, the coach, um, even the head track coach. I felt like it’d be the best choice to go there.”

His path to the Cornhuskers started on a chance meeting with Olympic thrower Kord Ferguson.

Brad Schwartz with Olympic athlete Kord Ferguson. (Brad Schwartz)

“He mentioned something about if he was a high school athlete at this time he would pick Nebraska as his future throwing school.” Brad Schwartz, Brett Schwartz’s father, said.

The new coaching staff in Lincoln rolled out the red carpet for Brett. A two day visit was all the two time discus state champion needed to find his new home.

“It all happened so fast.” Brett Schwartz said.

“I think he kind of had a good feeling before he even went up there,” Anna Schwartz said. “And whenever we did go up there, they just really made us feel at home.”

“I just fell in love with it,” Brett Schwartz said. “I like everything about it. The facilities, the throwers, the, just everything.”

Brett wears the red Nebraska N with pride knowing the Chargers logo is represented as well.

“It feels like I’d still be representing Santa Fe Trail going to Nebraska, and I’d definitely be representing Nebraska,” Brett Schwartz said. “But Santa Fe Trail will always kind of stay with me. It’ll be my like home base.”

