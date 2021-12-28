Advertisement

Post-Christmas Monday brings surge in COVID testing

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s COVID-19 testing sites are seeing a surge in visitors.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. tweeted about it Monday morning, stating, “We’re sorry but the Health Department is experiencing a very high call volume for COVID testing right now. If you can’t get through, please try one of the testing options at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing.”

A Riley Co. spokesperson said the department had received more than 150 calls before noon Monday asking about testing. Riley Co. has a KDHE free mass testing site at Manhattan Town Center’s north parking lot. It’s open 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

KDHE said it was seeing the trend state-side. A spokesperson said their mass testing sites did 1,983 tests by 5 p.m. Monday, with one Wyandotte Co. site still open until 8 p.m. Their highest day last week, when demand was nearly doubled from the week before, saw 1,273 tests.

Health officials say it’s a good idea for anyone who spent time with people outside their household or traveled over the holiday to get tested. Also, “know before you go” - get tested ahead of any New Year’s gatherings that might be planned.

Anyone who has symptoms or been in close contact with a positive case should stay home and isolate while they wait for a testing appointment and results.

You can find a free testing site near you on our COVID-19 Resources page.

