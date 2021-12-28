Advertisement

One killed, one seriously injured in Comanche County crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Comanche County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLDWATER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Comanche County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday K-1 highway near Avenue T. The location was about nine miles south of Coldwater.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on K-1 when it veered left of center and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver, Brittney Marie Turley, 20, of Coldwater, was taken to Comanche County Hospital in Coldwater, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Turley was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Morgan Turley, 22, of Coldwater, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

