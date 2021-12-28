One killed, one seriously injured in Comanche County crash

COLDWATER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Comanche County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday K-1 highway near Avenue T. The location was about nine miles south of Coldwater.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on K-1 when it veered left of center and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver, Brittney Marie Turley, 20, of Coldwater, was taken to Comanche County Hospital in Coldwater, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Turley was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Morgan Turley, 22, of Coldwater, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.