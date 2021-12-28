Advertisement

North Newton patrol officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning,...
Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, due to health complications from COVID-19.(North Newton Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The North Newton Police Department announced a patrol officer, with the department since 2018, died Tuesday morning due to health complications from COVID-19. Brian Rousseau was 46 years old.

In a post on the City of North Newton’s Facebook page, the North Newton PD said Rousseau joined the department after serving nearly 18 years with the Newton Police Department. He also served in various roles on the Harvey County Emergency Response Team.

North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan said Officer Rousseau was “very dedicated to the profession.”

“He was the kind of officer that if things went bad, you would want him beside you,” Chief Jordan said. “He was a joy to be around in the office – a great sense of humor and a genuine love for life. We lost a terrific officer and a terrific person today.”

North Newton City Administrator Kyle Fielder described Rousseau as “an exemplary employee, but more so than that a wonderful person to be around.”

“Serving the community was immensely important to Brian, and our community will miss him greatly,” Fielder said.

The North Newton PD said Rousseau was a Marion County resident who was born in Grand Junction, Colo. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired on a 3-2 vote at Monday night's city commission...
Hiawatha police chief out following Monday night city council vote

Latest News

Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Individual signing up to get Covid vaccine at Jayhawk Pharmacy
Health officials handling increased Covid testing
Titanium Pelvis
KC-area man becomes first person in Kansas to receive 3D-printed pelvis