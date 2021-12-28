NDAA includes $21 million for Kansas military communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NDAA includes legislation which not only prevents dishonorable discharges of unvaccinated servicemembers but also sends a combined $21 million to Kansas military communities.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says his legislation preventing servicemembers who decide not to get the COVID-19 vaccine from getting a dishonorable discharge has formally been signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

In total, Marshall said he helped secure 14 national security wins in his first year as a Senator.

“As a former Army doctor, I am proud the NDAA was signed into law and included my amendment to ensure servicemembers will be protected from a dishonorable discharge for choosing not to get the COVID vaccine. Simply put, a dishonorable discharge treats our heroes as felons. But, our American heroes deserve better,” said Marshall. “I support the vaccine, but I also support those who are defending our freedoms and have carefully weighed their decision on whether to receive it. With the NDAA having been signed into law, our servicemen and women have medical freedom they rightly deserve.”

In addition to his amendment which protects unvaccinated servicemembers from a dishonorable discharge, Marshall said the NDAA contains various other wins which champion Kansas military communities and advance the nation’s defense capabilities. He said those provisions include:

Require the Department of Defense to establish uniform standards under which service members could be exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandates for administrative, medical or religious reasons

Require the DoD to consider effects of natural immunity in setting medical standards as well as if the servicemember is approaching retirement when setting the administrative exemption standards

Prohibit the DoD from working with EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. , a non-profit which sent taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to conduct research supported by the Chinese government

Prohibit any reduction of the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles or retiring or reconverting lower-yield nuclear warheads at a time when China is rapidly expanding its own nuclear arsenal

Fully fund the modernization of the nation’s nuclear triad, including Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent

Marshall said he was also a co-sponsor of an amendment that successfully removed language that required women to register for the Selective Service.

The NDAA also includes several provisions Marshall said he led to counter the actions of Iran and limit the ability of the Biden Administration to lift sanctions on the regime. He said the requirements come as the Administration reopens negotiations to secure a new nuclear deal. He said the provisions would do the following:

Require the DoD to assess the impact removal of sanctions would have on the capabilities of the Iranian military and terrorist groups

Require the DoD to report to Congress on military ties between Iran and China

Prohibit transfers to Badr Organization

Prohibit transfers to the Iranian government

Require a report on the military capabilities of Iran and related activities

Marshall said the NDAA also includes $4 million in funding for the Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center and $17.1 million for the Kansas National Guard Nickell Memorial Armory.

U.S. service members who are dishonorably discharged lose the following rights and benefits:

Ownership of any type of firearm or ammunition

Access to the GI Bill for further education

VA home loans

VA medical benefits

Military Funeral Honors

Re-enlistment in another military branch

