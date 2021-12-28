Advertisement

Missouri DHSS: More than half of sewershed samples show presence of omicron

FILE
FILE(WBRC)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, more than half of sewershed samples from the week of Dec. 20 show the presence of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

A team that includes the DHSS has been testing the samples for nearly a year.

A release from the DHSS says, “Sequencing tests identified the first presence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) from two sets of sewershed samples collected on Dec. 7-8 in Jackson County and Buchanan County. In both wastewater systems, COVID-19 viral strands were identified as having mutations associated with Omicron which indicated that the Omicron variant virus is likely present among the population in these sewershed areas.”

It continues to say:

As a result of expanded testing the week of Dec. 20, 32 of 57 samples had mutations associated with Omicron variant.

Those locations included: three Kansas City facilities (Blue River, Westside, and Birmingham), seven St. Louis facilities (Lemay, Grand Glaize, Coldwater Creek, Bissell Point, Fenton, Lower Meramec, and Missouri River), five St. Charles County facilities (St. Peters Spencer Creek, Duckett Creek Sewer District WWTF #1, Duckett Creek Sewer District WWTF #2, O’Fallon, and Wentzville), Branson (Cooper Creek and Compton Drive), Springfield Northwest, Interim Saline Creek Regional, Troy Southeast, Farmington East, Perryville Southeast, Columbia, St. Joseph, Atherton, Cape Girardeau, Nixa, West Plains, Washington, Oak Grove, Festus - Crystal City and Joplin Turkey Creek.

Missouri DHSS

The release from the DHSS was entitled “Presence of Omicron variant rising quickly throughout Missouri.”

“Our robust program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewershed sampling provides us with reliable information regarding the presence of the virus and its variants,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “The existence of the Omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the Delta variant and an increase in flu cases.”

The DHSS still recommends that people follow prevention strategies like wearing a mask in public indoor settings, frequent handwashing, and maintaining physical distance from others.

