Manhattan business reports $2,500 loss in catalytic converter theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan business is out approximately $2,500 after someone stole a catalytic converter off one of its vehicles, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Delaware Avenue in the central area of Manhattan.

Riley County police listed Standard Plumbing as the victim of theft and criminal damage to property after an unknown person cut off and stole the catalytic converter from a 2011 Ford Econoline van.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

