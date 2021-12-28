Advertisement

KU’s Big 12 opener against TCU postponed

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID concerns are rearranging KU men’s basketball’s schedule for the third time this season.

Saturday’s Big 12 opener against TCU in Lawrence has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Horned Frogs’ program.

The game will be made up at a later date — though the Big 12 did not offer a possible reschedule date Monday, writing in a release: “Additional information will be released when available.” KU Athletics wrote they are “currently working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game for a later date this season that works for both teams.”

Fans with tickets to the KU/TCU game will be able to use them for the rescheduled contest later in the season.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davidson reports TCU has a 100% vaccination rate. They have also canceled their Wednesday game against Texas Southern.

KU previously had two non-conference games canceled due to virus issues on the opposing team: Colorado on Dec. 21 and Harvard on Dec. 29.

The Jayhawks have scheduled Nevada as a replacement for the Harvard game.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets' Xavier Sneed poses for a picture during media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in...
Former Wildcat Xavier Sneed signs with Memphis Grizzlies
Allen Fieldhouse (Source: University of Kansas)
KU finds replacement for cancelled Harvard game
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
COVID-19 concerns cancels Kansas and Harvard men’s hoops game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Chiefs beat Steelers 36-10, win AFC West for 6th straight year