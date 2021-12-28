KU’s Big 12 opener against TCU postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID concerns are rearranging KU men’s basketball’s schedule for the third time this season.

Saturday’s Big 12 opener against TCU in Lawrence has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Horned Frogs’ program.

The game will be made up at a later date — though the Big 12 did not offer a possible reschedule date Monday, writing in a release: “Additional information will be released when available.” KU Athletics wrote they are “currently working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game for a later date this season that works for both teams.”

Fans with tickets to the KU/TCU game will be able to use them for the rescheduled contest later in the season.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davidson reports TCU has a 100% vaccination rate. They have also canceled their Wednesday game against Texas Southern.

KU previously had two non-conference games canceled due to virus issues on the opposing team: Colorado on Dec. 21 and Harvard on Dec. 29.

The Jayhawks have scheduled Nevada as a replacement for the Harvard game.

#KUbball’s game vs. TCU on Saturday, Jan. 1 has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.



More info ➝ https://t.co/FzPJtXpu7e pic.twitter.com/gEdUT8ksci — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.