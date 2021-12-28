KU finds replacement for cancelled Harvard game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has found a replacement for their game originally slated against Harvard.

KU will play The University of Nevada Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Anyone with tickets to the Harvard game originally scheduled for the same date will be able to use them for the new game.

Harvard had to cancel due to COVID issues among the team.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.