Advertisement

KU finds replacement for cancelled Harvard game

Allen Fieldhouse (Source: University of Kansas)
Allen Fieldhouse (Source: University of Kansas)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has found a replacement for their game originally slated against Harvard.

KU will play The University of Nevada Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Anyone with tickets to the Harvard game originally scheduled for the same date will be able to use them for the new game.

Harvard had to cancel due to COVID issues among the team.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas
One Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets' Xavier Sneed poses for a picture during media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in...
Former Wildcat Xavier Sneed signs with Memphis Grizzlies
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
COVID-19 concerns cancels Kansas and Harvard men’s hoops game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Chiefs beat Steelers 36-10, win AFC West for 6th straight year
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during...
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared to play; Kelce not playing on Sunday