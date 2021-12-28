KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says it was notified on Tuesday, Dec. 28, of the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“We have been expecting and preparing for this notification of Omicron in our community,” said Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer. “The Omicron variant is much more contagious than previous variants, even Delta, and has the capacity to evade some of our hard-won immunity. It will spread more easily in the home and at work, in schools and at community events. Fortunately, the familiar mitigation measures will work against this respiratory virus, but we must be vigilant. It is extremely important to get vaccinated with a booster, wear a mask, get tested, maintain physical distance and stay home when sick.”

KDHE and SCHD have both urged Kansans to use the following methods to protect themselves and the community against COVID-19:

Get vaccinated and boosted - Vaccines remain the best tool to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.

Wear a mask - Masks offer protection against all variants. It is recommended that people wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings where COVID-19 transmission remains high, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested - If you are sick or have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus, it is recommended you get tested for COVID-19.

Social distance - When in public settings, stay at least 6-feet from others, especially if you are at higher risk of getting sick.

For more information about COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., click HERE.

