KBI investigates after man found dead in SW Kansas parking lot on Christmas morning

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a man was found dead in an apartment parking lot on Christmas morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Kearny Co. Sheriff’s Office requested its help around 9:35 a.m. on Christmas to investigate a homicide after a man was found dead in Lakin.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday which requested help in the area of the 300 block of E. Waterman Ave. When deputies arrived at the parking area of an apartment building, they found a man who had suffered fatal stab wounds.

Deputies pronounced the man dead at the scene.

KBI said the victim has been identified as Cristofer J. Davilla-Cardoza, 23, of Lakin. An autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information about the crimes has been asked to call the Bureau at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Kearny Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-355-6211.

To report an anonymous tip, click HERE.

