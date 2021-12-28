Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker not yet charged over arrest in late November

FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan....
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan. 22, 2021. A 21-year-old embattled Kansas lawmaker was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving — his second arrest in less than a month. A Kansas trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, on Interstate 70 near Lawrence, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Coleman was taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, was to have a hearing Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, but it did not occur. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested him Nov. 27 on Interstate 70 near Lawrence.

“At this time, test results are pending from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” Assistant District Attorney Ted Baird wrote in a brief report Monday to the district court that was released to reporters.

Coleman’s arrest in Douglas County was his second within a month.

He faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in neighboring Johnson County over an Oct. 30 fight with his 18-year-old brother. Court documents allege he hit and spit on his brother during a fight over his brother’s plan to get baptized. Coleman pled not guilty and has a Jan. 7 hearing in that case.

Coleman was embroiled in controversy even before his election in 2020. He has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women, and a legislative committee reprimanded him in writing in February over those abuses.

