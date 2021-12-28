Junction City man behind bars after brief Morris Co. police chase

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars in Morris Co. after he lead law enforcement on a brief car chase the day after Christmas.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop a 2003, tan-colored, Buick LeSabre on K-4 at H Ave. near White City.

Deputies said the driver, later identified as Brandon M. Rosian, 35, of Junction City, failed to stop, which started a police chase.

Eventually, Rosian stopped at a home near 2200 Rd. and F Ave. where he was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Rosian was booked into the Morris Co. Jail on a felony warrant out of Geary Co. for a probation violation on a burglary charge, as well as for interference with law enforcement officers and fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Council Grove Police Department helped in the chase.

The Sheriff’s Office also said it strongly encourages residents to report suspicious activity and appreciates the assistance.

