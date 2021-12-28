IRS: Stolen property, bribes required to be reported as income on taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many start to prepare for tax season, the IRS has reminded residents that stolen property, bribes and income related to illegal activities are required to be reported as income on 2021 federal taxes.

In Publication 17 for 2021, which helps filers prepare their taxes for the season, the Internal Revenue Service says if residents harbor any stolen property, they are required to list its fair market value on their 2021 taxes.

The IRS said the stolen property rule is under the Other Income rules for what is required to be filed. Those include:

Alimony - Include in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 2a, any taxable alimony payments you receive. Amounts you receive for child support aren’t income to you. Don’t include alimony you receive under a divorce or separation agreement (1) executed after 2018, or (d) executed before 2019 but later modified if the modification expressly states the repeal of the deduction for alimony payments applies to the modification.

Bribes - If you receive a bribe, include it in your income.

Found property - If you find and keep property that does not belong to you that has been lost or abandoned (treasure-trove), it’s taxable to you at its fair market value in the first year it’s your undisputed possession.

Illegal activities - Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity.

Rewards - If you receive a reward for providing information, include it in your income.

Stolen property - If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year.

The IRS also requires the following be reported as income: gambling winnings, gifts and inheritances, hobby losses, activity not for profit, carpool, job interview expenses, jury duty, kickbacks, medical savings accounts, prizes and awards, sale of home, sale of personal items, and union benefits and dues.

The IRS says the rule is not new for 2021, however, the following are:

Due date of return: File Form 1040 or 1040-SR by April 18, 2022, as opposed to April 15 due to the Emancipation Day holiday in D.C.

Tuition and fees deduction not available: Tuition and fees deduction is not available after 2020. Instead, the income limitations for the lifetime of learning credit have been increased.

Economic impact payment - EIP3: Any economic impact payment received is not taxable for federal income tax purposes, but will reduce recovery rebate credit.

Standard deduction amount increased: For 2021, the standard deduction amount has been increased for all filers - Single or Married filing separately - $12,550 Married filing jointly or Qualifying widow(er) - $25,100 Head of household - $18,800

All taxpayers now eligible for Identity Protection PIN

Direct deposit now available for returns filed late

New rules also include those regarding virtual currency such as bitcoin, 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, credits for sick and family leave for certain self-employed individuals, extension and expansion of credit for qualified sick and family leave wages, expanded dependent care assistance, child tax credit, premium tax credit, forgiveness for PPP loans, and PPE.

Federal and state income taxes for 2021 are due by April 18, 2022.

