Holiday shopping comes with holiday returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rallyouse on SW 21st Street provides a local option for game-day gear, Chiefs, Royals, Ku, and K-State. Especially for holiday gifts.

But, after the holidays come the holiday returns.

“I bought a super cute K-State sweatshirt except my pre-teen didnt think it was quite as cute as I did, so we are just exchanging it for something she’d rather have,” said customer Anissa Selbach.

Selbach says when it comes to buying presents, shopping in-store can be more convenient.

“We did a lot of online shopping, I do love to go in and just see what is available and I like to feel it and see it and compare it to what else is out there. I have a hard time doing everything online and plus, we like to support everything local that we can,” Selbach said.

Employee Katie Borough says whether you shop online or in-store, some returns are unavoidable.

“Either it didn’t fit quite right or they just wanted a different team,” she said.

“When it comes to any clothing store, there is always going to be a lot of exchanges for different sizes,” said Rally House assistant manager, Andrew Devlin.

If you plan to make a return, make sure you pack your patience.

“Well, we waited the day because we knew yesterday was crazy so we thought maybe one day later it wouldn’t be so bad and not first thing in the morning. So that was our strategy was coming mid-afternoon a couple of days later,” Selbach said.

