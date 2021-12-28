Advertisement

Holiday shopping comes with holiday returns

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and...
Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rallyouse on SW 21st Street provides a local option for game-day gear, Chiefs, Royals, Ku, and K-State. Especially for holiday gifts.

But, after the holidays come the holiday returns.

“I bought a super cute K-State sweatshirt except my pre-teen didnt think it was quite as cute as I did, so we are just exchanging it for something she’d rather have,” said customer Anissa Selbach.

Selbach says when it comes to buying presents, shopping in-store can be more convenient.

“We did a lot of online shopping, I do love to go in and just see what is available and I like to feel it and see it and compare it to what else is out there. I have a hard time doing everything online and plus, we like to support everything local that we can,” Selbach said.

Employee Katie Borough says whether you shop online or in-store, some returns are unavoidable.

“Either it didn’t fit quite right or they just wanted a different team,” she said.

“When it comes to any clothing store, there is always going to be a lot of exchanges for different sizes,” said Rally House assistant manager, Andrew Devlin.

If you plan to make a return, make sure you pack your patience.

“Well, we waited the day because we knew yesterday was crazy so we thought maybe one day later it wouldn’t be so bad and not first thing in the morning. So that was our strategy was coming mid-afternoon a couple of days later,” Selbach said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas
One Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas

Latest News

Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus
Cherokee Co. man sentenced to life for double murder
Trash pickup services are swamped this week after Christmas and trash bins are filled to the...
Trash services are swamped after the holidays
Danielle Renner with Stormont Vail receives award
Stormont Vail nurse helps trapped couple
Trash pickup services are swamped this week after Christmas and trash bins are filled to the...
Trash services are swamped after the holidays