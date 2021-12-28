Advertisement

Hiawatha police chief out following Monday night city council vote

Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired on a 3-2 vote at Monday night's city commission meeting, according to KNZA Radio.(KNZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nine years on the job, Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired Monday night.

According to KNZA Radio, the unexpected action came after a 3-2 vote that was taken toward the end of the Hiawatha City Commission’s meeting.

KNZA reported Hiawatha Mayor Bill Collins made the motion to fire Defore, saying he wasn’t pleased with the police chief and that the city needed to go in a new direction.

The mayor’s motion was seconded by Commissioner Brian Shefferd, who was joined by Commissioner Evans Woehlecke, which led to the 3 to 2 vote.

Commissioners Becky Shamburg and David Middendorf both case “no” votes against the move, with the pair voicing their opposition to the surprise motion.

According to KNZA, Defore, who was present at the time of his firing, told the commission that his contract calls for severance if he was terminated without cause.

Defore said he would collect his belongings and turn in property before departing Monday night.

KNZA said Defore has held the position of Hiawatha police chief since July 2012.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Hiawatha, a city of around 3,100 people, is the county seat of Brown County. It is located about 70 miles northeast of Topeka.

