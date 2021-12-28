Advertisement

Health officials handling increased Covid testing

Individual signing up to get Covid vaccine at Jayhawk Pharmacy
Individual signing up to get Covid vaccine at Jayhawk Pharmacy(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A spokesperson said KDHE’s mass testing sites did nearly 2,000 Covid tests Monday alone.

Both KDHE and Shawnee County Health Department urge Kansans to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, get tested, and social distance following SCHD identifying the first omicron case in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said they’ve been preparing for this. That the variant is said to spread more easily at home, work, schools, and community events, but fortunately the mitigation measures in place will work against the virus. She said we need to be vigilant.

The Riley County Health Department said it has received more than 300 calls by people requesting to get tested in the past two days, resulting in the department’s testing site being fully booked for the rest of the week.

Free testing provided by KDHE is available in the Manhattan Town Center parking lot, north of Dillard’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Uccello said, “With the increased demand for testing, there might be some delay, and delay in contact tracing for people who do test positive. We ask folks to stay patient and to please stay home and isolate if they’re experiencing any symptoms.”

She recommends contacting your primary care doctor to see if they offer Covid-19 testing.

Topeka’s Jayhawk Pharmacy has had a boost in people coming in since they started offering booster shots.

Pharmacist Tara Sage said, “We also are doing a lot of Covid testing and I will say that the majority of the people that come back positive are unvaccinated so it does make a big difference being vaccinated.”

Last week they tested 140 people -- about 30% came back positive.

She recommends individuals get the shot to keep families and the community healthy.

“We recommend that it’s safe and effective. We also bring up people and their families. We ask them if they have people that are immunocompromised, just explain to them that this could protect them by them being vaccinated,” said Sage.

Vaccines and testing are available at Jayhawk Pharmacy by appointment Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sage says those getting tested should stay in their car. Pharmacists will give them a test through their window.

