The Heal the Heartland campaign raised more than 1/2 a million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to donations, Gray television and the Salvation Army has raised over half-a-million dollars to help the victims in the December tornado outbreak.

Gray Television and the Salvation Army, announced on Facebook, the Heal the Heartland campaign has raised more than $580,000 to help those affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

The post said that the recent storms went through the Central Southern United States. Leaving at least 90 people dead, many injured, and billions of dollars in damage across Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee.

In the post, Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell shared great appreciation for the many donations.

“In this season of giving, we are so thankful for the generosity of our viewers, " said Howell. “Their heartfelt donations will go a long way to help so many of those working to recover and rebuild their lives.”

If interested in donating, just text HLTORNADO to 51555, donate online at https://lnkd.in/eUkcVyzd or to donate by phone, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

