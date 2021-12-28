Advertisement

Former Wildcat Xavier Sneed signs with Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets' Xavier Sneed poses for a picture during media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in...
Charlotte Hornets' Xavier Sneed poses for a picture during media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed has signed a deal to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies that falls under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. This variety of deal allows teams to exceed the 15-man roster limit if more than three players will miss time to illness or injury.

Sneed has started 24 games (played in 27) for the Charlotte Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm. This season, he’s averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.86 steals.

The 6′5″ forward from St. Louis, Missouri averaged 10.7 points per game over his four-year career with Kansas State and was twice named a All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

