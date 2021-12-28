Fire engulfs Jefferson Co. home
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. fire crews were fighting a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a Meriden home.
The call came out around 2 p.m. from 152 Bluff Creek Rd. The location is on the northeast edge of Meriden, just south of Hwy. K-4.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig shared a photo showing flames engulfing one side of the home and heavy smoke coming from the house.
This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.
