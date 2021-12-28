Fire engulfs Jefferson Co. home

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. fire crews were fighting a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a Meriden home.

The call came out around 2 p.m. from 152 Bluff Creek Rd. The location is on the northeast edge of Meriden, just south of Hwy. K-4.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig shared a photo showing flames engulfing one side of the home and heavy smoke coming from the house.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.

