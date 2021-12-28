Advertisement

Fire engulfs Jefferson Co. home

Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. fire crews were fighting a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a Meriden home.

The call came out around 2 p.m. from 152 Bluff Creek Rd. The location is on the northeast edge of Meriden, just south of Hwy. K-4.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig shared a photo showing flames engulfing one side of the home and heavy smoke coming from the house.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday in central Topeka
Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary
(File)
Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail
Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections Dec. 26, 2021...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle
Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose...
Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers

Latest News

Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Joselyn Davis (left), 20, Quinn Gamino (center), 20, Grant Amon (right), 18.
Brown Co. deputies arrest three for marijuana, drugs after weekend traffic stops
FILE - Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021....
USDA offers assistance for Kansas farmers following natural disasters
Dr. Erin Locke will continue leading Shawnee County’s COVID response
Dr. Erin Locke will continue leading Shawnee County’s COVID response
Schlitterbahn Water Park - Kansas City, Kan.
Former Schlitterbahn co-owner pleads guilty to drug charge