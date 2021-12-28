Advertisement

Family still hoping for answers in woman’s 1998 killing

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Twenty-three years after a Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed, her family is still hoping for justice.

WDAF-TV reports that relatives of Christina Ranae King gathered Monday evening to pray and release balloons in her memory. King was fatally beaten on Christmas Day in 1998, leaving behind a daughter who was 10 at the time.

The vigil was organized by Justice for Wyandotte, an advocacy group that works to promote transparency in law enforcement. Organizer Khadijah Hardaway says cases like King’s are why the police department should open a cold case unit.

A police spokeswoman says the case remains open and that developing a cold case unit is a top priority for Chief Karl Oakman.

