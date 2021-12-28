Dr. Erin Locke will continue leading Shawnee County’s COVID response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a contract for Dr. Locke on Monday to continue as the county health officer for 2022.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke’s new contract will run from January 1st through December 31st.

Dr. Erin Locke says sharing time with family likely meant sharing germs, too!

“I am anticipating over the next week we will experience yet another spike in cases and on top of the surge that we already have,” she said.

“Particularly following this last weekend when so many of us were gathering together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, there’s an opportunity for a lot of spread from one person to the next,” Dr. Locke explained. “Then if you’re infected from that and you’re going into a New Year’s Eve party and a lot of potential for spread.”

Dr. Locke said that Shawnee County has not yet detected the Omicron variant yet, and the surge that the county is experiencing right now is mostly driven by the Delta variant. “That being said, we suspect Omicron is here and it does not replace Delta fully yet, but we do think that it’s here certainly after the holidays.”

She says she encourages everyone to get tested, “making sure that you are not infectious to people that you care about that you want to spend time with,” Dr. Locke said.

As the new year approaches, Dr. Locke will continue serving as the county health officer.

She says she’s learned a lot in her first year in the role and is looking forward to what’s ahead, “I really believe in it, I really believe in public health and the power that it has to keep us safe.

The job has its challenges, but Dr. Locke says she’s learned to adapt.

“One of the biggest challenges has just been so much change over the course of the year. As soon as you get comfortable sort of the situation and I think we have a plan moving forward something we’ll change,” she said.

“So, it makes the job interesting. it has kept the stress level pretty high over the course of the year and I’m looking forward to time when maybe the future will be a little more predictable,” she added.

Dr. Locke became Shawnee County’s Health Officer in late January after the resignation of Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

