Advertisement

Dr. Erin Locke will continue leading Shawnee County’s COVID response

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a contract for Dr. Locke on Monday to continue as the county...
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a contract for Dr. Locke on Monday to continue as the county health officer for 2022.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a contract for Dr. Locke on Monday to continue as the county health officer for 2022.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke’s new contract will run from January 1st through December 31st.

Dr. Erin Locke says sharing time with family likely meant sharing germs, too!

“I am anticipating over the next week we will experience yet another spike in cases and on top of the surge that we already have,” she said.

“Particularly following this last weekend when so many of us were gathering together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, there’s an opportunity for a lot of spread from one person to the next,” Dr. Locke explained. “Then if you’re infected from that and you’re going into a New Year’s Eve party and a lot of potential for spread.”

Dr. Locke said that Shawnee County has not yet detected the Omicron variant yet, and the surge that the county is experiencing right now is mostly driven by the Delta variant. “That being said, we suspect Omicron is here and it does not replace Delta fully yet, but we do think that it’s here certainly after the holidays.”

She says she encourages everyone to get tested, “making sure that you are not infectious to people that you care about that you want to spend time with,” Dr. Locke said.

As the new year approaches, Dr. Locke will continue serving as the county health officer.

She says she’s learned a lot in her first year in the role and is looking forward to what’s ahead, “I really believe in it, I really believe in public health and the power that it has to keep us safe.

The job has its challenges, but Dr. Locke says she’s learned to adapt.

“One of the biggest challenges has just been so much change over the course of the year. As soon as you get comfortable sort of the situation and I think we have a plan moving forward something we’ll change,” she said.

“So, it makes the job interesting. it has kept the stress level pretty high over the course of the year and I’m looking forward to time when maybe the future will be a little more predictable,” she added.

Dr. Locke became Shawnee County’s Health Officer in late January after the resignation of Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Michael Lane (left) and Jennifer Crabill (right) are arrested for possession of meth on Dec....
Topekan among two jailed for methamphetamine after Jackson Co. traffic stop
Rontarius Washington, Jr., was arrested for the murder of Justina Altamirano Mosso on January...
Kansas prosecutor drops charges in 2 high-profile cases
FILE
Minnesota woman dies in accident in northeastern Kansas
Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas
One Topeka coffee shop stays open on Christmas

Latest News

Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus
Cherokee Co. man sentenced to life for double murder
Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and...
Holiday shopping comes with holiday returns
Trash pickup services are swamped this week after Christmas and trash bins are filled to the...
Trash services are swamped after the holidays
Danielle Renner with Stormont Vail receives award
Stormont Vail nurse helps trapped couple