One dead in vehicle-pedestrian collision early Tuesday in central Topeka

One person has died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Tuesday in central Topeka.
One person has died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Tuesday in central Topeka.
By Phil Anderson and Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Tuesday in central Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:12 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Fillmore.

The victim was near the center of S.W. 21st between Fillmore and Western streets.

Traffic on S.W. 21st was shut down as police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story.

