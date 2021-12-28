Advertisement

Cherokee Co. man sentenced to life for double murder

Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus
Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus(Kansas Vine)
By Tori Whalen and Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Cherokee Co. man will spend life in prison for the killings of two people in 2020.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced Monday for the deaths of Blaze Swank and Kylan Shook. He will not be eligible for parole for at least 50 years.

Hopkins first pleaded guilty in November to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Swank and Shook were found shot to death in June 2020 in rural northeastern Cherokee Co. Hopkins was arrested the next day. The Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The Attorney General’s office said related charges against another defendant remain pending.

Hopkins and another inmate escaped from the Cherokee Co. jail in May 2021. The pair was recaptured in Oklahoma a few days later.

