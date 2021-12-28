TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coronavirus is not the only cause for concern in Kansas.

The CDC says last year’s flu season was the lowest due to covid-19 measures, but new data shows this year, Kansas is not so lucky.

The CDC’s latest influenza map shows Kansas in the red high category for the week ending December 18th.

The numbers come from the current flu activity and surveillance.

Only New Mexico, Indiana, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia are also in the red. Neighboring Oklahoma and Missouri are in the moderate category.

CDC latest update shows Kansas among states with high flu activity (CDC)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday it is seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to the flu.

According to KHDKE’s influenza surveillance site, one person has died from influenza directly this flu season, and it was a contributing factor in two other deaths.

The CDC says with hospitals already stretched by covid-19, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot and take other precautions.

They remind you to cover your cough, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and talk with your doctor to help you stay out of the hospital.

KDHE says now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get your flu vaccine and covid vaccine before the new year begins.

You can find a covid vaccine provider by visiting vaccines.gov and contact your doctor’s office or pharmacy for a flu shot.

