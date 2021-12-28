Advertisement

Cancer survivor earns Helping Hand as she celebrates life

Teresa Boos gifts handmade scarf to wife of cancer patient
Teresa Boos gifts handmade scarf to wife of cancer patient at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kan.(University of Kansas Health System)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays woman celebrated her 15th re-birthday - marking the anniversary of the day she received a life-saving stem cell transplant to treat her cancer - by giving back.

In July 2006, Teresa Boos was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a blood cancer that starts in your bone marrow. She was rushed to Kansas City for chemotherapy at the University of Kansas Health System.

“When you hear those words, your world shakes,” said Boos.

She calls December 5, 2006 her re-birthday because it’s the day she got her stem cell transplant, which ultimately cured her.

To celebrate 15 years of life and counting, Teresa, her family, and friends crocheted hats and scarves. She delivered them to cancer patients and their loved ones at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Boos said she wants these gifts – from someone who walked the same path and lived – to bring hope to patients and their families.

She is also using her time to advocate for Be the Match, encouraging more people to become a bone marrow or stem cell donor.

“Without my donor, there would be no hats or scarves and no story and no me,” said Boos.

KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers donated $1,200 for her crochet project.

Boos and Dr. Abhyankar tell Eyewitness news the need for stem cell and bone marrow donors is critical, especially young people and minorities. Dr. Abhyankar said there is no negative impact to the donor.

Check out Be the Match to start the process of determining whether you are a good candidate to become a donor.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary
One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday in central Topeka
(File)
Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail
Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections Dec. 26, 2021...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle
Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose...
Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers

Latest News

Topeka Festival Singers filled the rotunda of the state capitol Tuesday afternoon with...
Christmas carols spread throughout the state capitol
Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol holds memorial service for Sen. Bob Dole
A WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye
WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye at memorial service
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in...
Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to Bob Dole one last time at the Kansas Statehouse
Hundreds awaited the arrival of Sen. Dole’s casket at the statehouse