Cancer survivor earns Helping Hand as she celebrates life

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays woman celebrated her 15th re-birthday - marking the anniversary of the day she received a life-saving stem cell transplant to treat her cancer - by giving back.

In July 2006, Teresa Boos was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a blood cancer that starts in your bone marrow. She was rushed to Kansas City for chemotherapy at the University of Kansas Health System.

“When you hear those words, your world shakes,” said Boos.

She calls December 5, 2006 her re-birthday because it’s the day she got her stem cell transplant, which ultimately cured her.

To celebrate 15 years of life and counting, Teresa, her family, and friends crocheted hats and scarves. She delivered them to cancer patients and their loved ones at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Boos said she wants these gifts – from someone who walked the same path and lived – to bring hope to patients and their families.

She is also using her time to advocate for Be the Match, encouraging more people to become a bone marrow or stem cell donor.

“Without my donor, there would be no hats or scarves and no story and no me,” said Boos.

KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers donated $1,200 for her crochet project.

Boos and Dr. Abhyankar tell Eyewitness news the need for stem cell and bone marrow donors is critical, especially young people and minorities. Dr. Abhyankar said there is no negative impact to the donor.

Check out Be the Match to start the process of determining whether you are a good candidate to become a donor.

