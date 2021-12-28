Advertisement

Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child

Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in their home on Dec. 26, 2021.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies were called to check on a child in Hiawatha, they uncovered a marijuana grow operation.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a child in need of care in Hiawatha.

Upon investigation, deputies said they learned illegal drug activity was present at the home. A number of cultivated marijuana plants, grow lights, dabs and about 15 grams of marijuana were taken into evidence.

Deputies discover a grow operation in Brown Co. on Dec. 26, 2021.
Deputies discover a grow operation in Brown Co. on Dec. 26, 2021.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

Eric Clary, 50, and Starlette Clary, 37, both of Hiawatha, were arrested for felony cultivate of a controlled substance less than 50 plants, two counts of felony child endangerment, felony no drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

