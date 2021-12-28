Advertisement

Brown Co. deputies arrest three for marijuana, drugs after weekend traffic stops

Joselyn Davis (left), 20, Quinn Gamino (center), 20, Grant Amon (right), 18.
Joselyn Davis (left), 20, Quinn Gamino (center), 20, Grant Amon (right), 18.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested for possession of drugs after traffic stops in Brown Co. over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. on Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a car east of Hiawatha on U.S. 36 for speeding over 100 miles per hour. After the stop, the driver, Joselyn Davis, 20, of Lenexa was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was also arrested, Quinn Gamino, 20, of Horton, for possession of marijuana, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, the Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation near U.S. 75 and 200th Rd. The driver, Grant Amon, 18, of Netawaka was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday in central Topeka
Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary
(File)
Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail
Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections Dec. 26, 2021...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle
Nine loads of donated hay and supplies are heading to Western Kansas to help farmers whose...
Group of young Pottawatomie Co. farmers band together to help western Kansas ranchers

Latest News

Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
FILE - Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021....
USDA offers assistance for Kansas farmers following natural disasters
Dr. Erin Locke will continue leading Shawnee County’s COVID response
Dr. Erin Locke will continue leading Shawnee County’s COVID response
Schlitterbahn Water Park - Kansas City, Kan.
Former Schlitterbahn co-owner pleads guilty to drug charge