Brown Co. deputies arrest three for marijuana, drugs after weekend traffic stops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested for possession of drugs after traffic stops in Brown Co. over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. on Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a car east of Hiawatha on U.S. 36 for speeding over 100 miles per hour. After the stop, the driver, Joselyn Davis, 20, of Lenexa was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was also arrested, Quinn Gamino, 20, of Horton, for possession of marijuana, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, the Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation near U.S. 75 and 200th Rd. The driver, Grant Amon, 18, of Netawaka was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

